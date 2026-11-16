Ease the Exam Burden

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's call for comprehensive reform of the examination system, made while chairing the High-Powered Task Force on Examination Reforms, could not have been timelier. His emphasis on examinations that are secure, transparent, technology-driven and, above all, merit-based reflects a concern shared by countless families across Jammu and Kashmir. The past few years have witnessed an unceasing churn in the education system. Descriptive answers gave way to short answers and now to multiple-choice questions. The old rhythm of two examinations a year, half-yearly and annual, has been replaced by monthly tests, quarterly assessments, half-yearly papers and finals. Holistic evaluation, in the form of assignments and projects, has been layered on top. Each change was introduced with good intentions, yet the cumulative effect has been to complicate rather than ease the learning experience. Children are perpetually in competition mode, moving from one assessment to the next with scarcely a moment to absorb what they have studied.

The pressure does not end at school. Engineering and medical seats have long been decided by entrance tests, but even admission to ordinary undergraduate colleges now hinges on them. For a young person, this means that years of classroom learning and board performance can be eclipsed by a single sitting. It is an excessive burden on the youth and one that breeds anxiety rather than excellence. The Chief Minister was right to point out that the cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 and the subsequent re-examination exposed the fragility of centralised systems, where one leak can unsettle lakhs of aspirants. His suggestion that school board performance be factored into selection has already been tested in JEE and abandoned, and is to be introduced again. A level playing field for students of JKBOSE, CBSE and ICSE will, of course, be essential.

His remark that students must be familiarised with computer-based testing before its wider adoption is equally sensible. Technology should serve the student, not intimidate them. Comfort and wellbeing must remain paramount in every reform. Yet reform must not become another round of experimentation. Such instability leaves students and parents bewildered and erodes trust. The Task Force should therefore invite suggestions from teachers, parents, students, academics and civil society. The solution has to come from within, shaped by local realities and needs. What is needed now is not another experiment but a settled, stable framework with foolproof arrangements. The goal is simple: fewer examinations, fairer evaluation and far less fear.