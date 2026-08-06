Ease of Doing Business Ordinance proposing series of reforms deferred

Govt now may take Legislature route

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Aug 5: The Jammu and Kashmir Ease of Doing Business Ordinance, which proposed large scale reforms in opening of new businesses in different sectors by reducing unnecessary formalities drastically, has been deferred by the Cabinet for time-being as some of the Ministers reportedly sought presentation from the Department on certain issues.

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The Ordinance, which was drafted by Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Ministry headed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and was on agenda of the Cabinet yesterday, couldn't get through due to issues raised by some of the Ministers, who wanted the Department to make a presentation.

Official sources, however, told the Excelsior that if the presentation is made shortly, the Ordinance can be cleared through circulation by the Cabinet and then sent to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for approval. But if the process is delayed, the Government can take the Legislature route to get the bill passed as the Assembly session is also proposed to be held from September 21.

The Ordinance is brought when the Legislature is not in the session and has to be replaced by a bill within six months.

Sources said the Chief Minister-headed Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Department had discussed the Ordinance with the Union Cabinet Secretariat which has been monitoring the Ease of Doing Business as this is the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Union Cabinet had described Jammu and Kashmir's proposed Ordinance as one of the best in the country and even announced that they will circulate it to rest of the States/UTs for incorporating it in their bills.

"Comments of all Government Departments in Jammu and Kashmir had been taken before the Ordinance was finalized,'' the sources said.

The Ease of Doing Business is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's concept and is being regularly monitored by the Union Cabinet Secretariat. It has been covering 28 priority areas.

"The Jammu and Kashmir's Ease of Doing Business Ordinance proposed moratorium of three years on certain formalities for opening a business. The businessman will be allowed to run his venture for three years and when it gets operational, the formalities can be completed,'' the sources said, adding the step is aimed at facilitating the businesses to run as they also generate employment.

The Ordinance proposed drastic reduction in issuance of No Objection Certificates by multiple Government departments, self-certification as far as possible, avoiding multiple licenses etc.

For example, they said, it was observed that 36 NOCs were required for opening one of the businesses. These NOCs are proposed to be brought down to minimum which are absolutely necessary and delete the rest.

The formalities have also been reduced for opening of hotels, home stays, educational and medical institutions and various other businesses. The multiple inspections are proposed to be reduced to few and their reports are also required to be given within 24 hours by the concerned department.

In short, the sources said, the Ordinance is aimed at facilitating the businesses with ease.

The Central Government has been using Reduction Compliance Burden (RCB) monitoring to track, measure, and reduce excessive regulatory "red tape," overlapping paperwork, and obsolete legal procedures. It uses a four-pronged strategy-simplification, digitization, decriminalization, and elimination-to cut time and cost metrics for businesses and citizens, the sources pointed out.