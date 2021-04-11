Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 strikes Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur

BILASPUR (CHHATTISGARH) : An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter Scale occurred near Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh at 12:53 pm on Sunday, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

Tremors were also felt in parts of the state as the depth of the earthquake was 10 kilometers deep.

However, no loss of human lives has been reported as of now.

Further details are awaited. (AGENCY)