KATHMANDU, Aug 3:

An earthquake of 4.4 magnitude struck western Nepal's Rolpa district on Monday.

The tremor was recorded around the Iriwang Rural Municipality of Rolpa district in Lumbini province at 3.07 am, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre.

The tremor was also felt in the surrounding areas, including Salyan, Rukum and Pyuthan districts.

There were no immediate reports of any damage caused by the earthquake. (PTI)