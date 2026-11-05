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Home / Latest News / Earthquake jolts kashmir valley.

Earthquake jolts kashmir valley.

Srinagar, Nov 5  An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 hit Xinjiang, China near the Ladakh border on tonight, with tremors felt in Kashmir. According to primary data source GFZ/EMSC, the quake occurred at 10:26 pm on November 5, 2026. Its epicenter was...

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Daily Excelsior
10:48 PM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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Srinagar, Nov 5  An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 hit Xinjiang, China near the Ladakh border on tonight, with tremors felt in Kashmir.
According to primary data source GFZ/EMSC, the quake occurred at 10:26 pm on November 5, 2026. Its epicenter was located at 35.6°N latitude and 78.18°E longitude, at a depth of 83 km / 110 km.
The tremors were felt in parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. However, no loss of life or damage to property has been reported so far.
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