Earthquake jolts Kashmir

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Nov 5: An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 hit Xinjiang, China near the Ladakh border tonight, with tremors felt in Kashmir.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

Advertisement

According to primary data source GFZ/EMSC, the quake occurred at 10:26 pm on November 5, 2026. Its epicenter was located at 35.6°N latitude and 78.18°E longitude, at a depth of 83 km / 110 km.

The tremors were felt in parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. However, no loss of life or damage to property has been reported so far.