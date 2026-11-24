KOLKATA, Nov 24: A 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal's Koshi province early Tuesday, sending tremors across several parts of north Bengal, including Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar, and triggering panic among residents.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The tremors were felt at around 7 am, prompting people in several areas to rush out of their homes. (Agencies)