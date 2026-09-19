KATHMANDU, Sept 19: An early warning system for disasters will be implemented as a "top priority" in Nepal, said Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Saturday.

The Bhotekoshi flash floods, triggered by an ice-rock avalanche near the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26, devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal, killing over 1,400 people and leaving over 6000 missing as of Friday.

Experts believe many lives would have been saved if they had proper warning.

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Speaking at a Constitution Day programme at Tundikel Open Ground on Saturday, PM Shah said: "Special emphasis will be laid on risk reduction, preparedness, and response. The disaster early warning system will be implemented as a top priority."

PM Shah also expressed gratitude to all friendly nations, the international community and organisations, private sector, civil servants and the people of the country who assisted in disaster management, noting that the "loss and damage caused by the Bhotekoshi flood were unimaginable and irreparable for us."Â

Speaking about the country's economy, the Prime Minister said that the government would work to promote innovation and entrepreneurship and the creation of a knowledge-based economy by integrating artificial intelligence, digital technology and cyber security.

Citing the Digital Governance Action Plan, the Shah said that the good governance demanded by the youth would also be ensured through technology.Â

Stating that good governance, development, prosperity and social justice are the aspirations of citizens, he said, "The government's each step is, and will remain, directed towards realising these very aspirations."Â

The Prime Minister said that competitive multi-party democracy, human rights and the rule of law are the foundations of national life.Â

"This Constitution has made one promise before the Nepali citizen that is building an equitable society based on unity amidst diversity, an end to all forms of discrimination, on development, prosperity and social justice," he said.Â

"The federal government is committed to achieving the shared goal of national development based on cooperation, coexistence, and coordination among the federal, provincial, and local levels," Shah said.Â

Eleven years ago, on Ashwin 3, 2072 (Bikram Sambat calendar), Nepal promulgated its new Constitution, which typically corresponds to mid-September on the Gregorian calendar. (PTI)