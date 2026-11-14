Early detection can prevent lifetime complications

World Diabetes Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 13: As the world observes World Diabetes Day on November 14, the focus this year is on a message that is both simple - "early action on diabetes". The theme for 2026-27 highlights the importance of identifying diabetes at an early stage, reducing the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes and ensuring timely access to appropriate care.

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The message assumes particular significance in Jammu, where lifestyle-related disorders are increasingly becoming a concern. A recent free liver health and diabetes detection camp organised at Jammu Diabetes and Thyroid Care Centre, Gandhi Nagar, provided a local reminder of the importance of preventive screening and timely intervention.

The camp, organised under the guidance of senior diabetologist, Dr Raj Kumar Sharma, brought together screening, consultation and health education, with more than 100 patients benefiting from the initiative. Participants were screened for blood glucose and liver health, including assessment for fatty liver and liver fibrosis. FibroScan-based evaluation, including the Controlled Attenuation Parameter (CAP) score for fatty liver and Liver Stiffness Measurement (LSM) for fibrosis, was also undertaken.

The initiative highlighted that diabetes is not only about blood sugar, it is closely linked with a wider set of metabolic conditions, including obesity, abnormal cholesterol, hypertension and fatty liver disease.

According to the International Diabetes Federation, more than four in ten people living with diabetes globally are unaware that they have the condition. Type 2 diabetes, in particular, can develop gradually and may produce few or no noticeable symptoms in its early stages.

At the Jammu camp the participants were counselled on balanced nutrition, weight management and regular physical activity, along with the importance of managing both fatty liver and diabetes. Blood glucose and HbA1c monitoring, prescribed medication, appropriate diet and regular physical activity remain important components of long-term diabetes management.