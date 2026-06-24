EAM Jaishankar visits construction site of India-funded refinery in Mongolia

ULAANBAATAR, Jun 23 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday visited the construction site of a USD 1.7 billion India-funded refinery project in Mongolia, reviewing the status of work on the "landmark friendship initiative".

Jaishankar is in Mongolia on the first leg of a two-nation visit.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said he visited the construction site of the Mongol Refinery Project with his Mongolian counterpart Battsetseg Batmunkh and Industry and Mining Minister Gongor Damdinnyam.

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"This landmark India-Mongolia friendship project is making steady progress. Reviewed the status of works under implementation with the various teams involved," he said.

Jaishankar also interacted with the Indian and Mongolian workforce at the project site and thanked them for "their dedication and commitment in realising such a major project under challenging conditions".

The Mongol Oil Refinery Project is being implemented with the support of a USD 1.7 billion Line of Credit extended by the Indian government and stands as a "flagship initiative and a vital component of Mongolia's sustainable energy strategy", according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

From Mongolia, Jaishankar will travel to the Republic of Korea on Wednesday for the final leg of his visit. (PTI)