EAM Jaishankar to visit Ukraine, Poland

NEW DELHI, Sept 2: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will undertake a three-day visit to Ukraine and Poland beginning Friday.

Jaishankar's trip to Ukraine assumes significance as it comes amid escalation of hostilities between Kyiv and Moscow.

"External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will undertake an official visit to Ukraine and the Republic of Poland from September 3 to 5," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

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It said he will hold bilateral consultations with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha and Polish Deputy Prime Minister Radoslaw Sikorski.

"The visit will focus on enhancing bilateral relations and also provide an opportunity to exchange views on regional developments and issues of mutual interest," the MEA said in a statement. (PTI)