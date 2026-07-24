EAM Jaishankar meets Omani counterpart at ASEAN sidelines, discusses West Asia situation

MANILA, Jul 23: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi and discussed the West Asia crisis as well as the evolving regional landscape.

Jaishankar, who is in the Philippine capital Manila, also met with the foreign ministers of the Netherlands, Papua New Guinea and Brunei, as well as other leaders on the sidelines of meetings related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The external affairs minister also called on the Philippines President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr here.

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Jaishankar's meeting with Al Busaidi came amid renewed tensions in West Asia with the US and Iran escalating military activity. While American forces are targeting Iran's bridges, water desalination plants and electrical facilities, Tehran, in turn, is hitting US bases in allied countries throughout West Asia.

"Appreciated meeting with FM Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi of Oman in Manila," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

"Exchanged perspectives on the recent developments in the Gulf region. Agreed to remain in touch," he said.

In a social media post, Al Busaidi said, "Excellent catch up with @DrSJaishankar. Productive discussions on the evolving regional landscape and the need for sustained engagement to address shared concerns and challenges."

In his meeting with the Philippines president, Jaishankar conveyed the greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India's support for a successful chairship of the ASEAN.

"India-Philippines cooperation under the aegis of our Strategic Partnership continues to diversify as we implement the India-Philippines Plan of Action 2025–2029," Jaishankar said on X.

He also met his counterpart from the Netherlands, Tom Berendsen.

"Followed up with FM Tom Berendsen @ministerBZ on the outcomes from PM @narendramodi's recent visit to the Netherlands. The elevation of our ties to a Strategic Partnership has opened new avenues of cooperation, including in semiconductors, water resources, green hydrogen, health & culture," he said.

Jaishankar also held a meeting with Papua New Guinea Foreign Minister Justin W. Tkatchenko and discussed bilateral cooperation and India's readiness to work with Pacific Island Countries.

"Spoke about bilateral cooperation including through the Forum for India - Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC). India stands ready to partner with the Pacific Island Countries for their development and capacity building priorities, while supporting their maritime security," he said in a post.

In his meeting with Brunei Foreign Minister Prince Abdul Mateen, Jaishankar discussed avenues to deepen bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

"A warm meeting with FM Prince Abdul Mateen of Brunei. Congratulated him on assuming his current responsibilities. Conveyed that rapidly changing technology, including AI, drones, digital, has opened new vistas of engagement. Also agreed to advance bilateral agenda in line with India's #ActEast Policy and further strengthen our multilateral engagements under @ASEAN," he said.

Jaishankar also met UK Foreign Secretary Edward Miliband.

"First meeting with Foreign Secretary @Ed_Miliband of the UK #Manila #Philippines. Congratulated him on his appointment. Agreed to build on the positive momentum generated through the recent FTA implementation, and work towards strengthening our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," he said on X.

He also met United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) interim Commissioner-General Christian Saunders, with whom he discussed India's contributions and commitments at the recent Donors Conference in health and capacity building.

Additionally, Jaishankar also met European Commission Vice President Kaja Kallas, Sri Lanka Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath and Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman on the sidelines of meetings related to the ASEAN.

The ASEAN is considered one of the most influential groupings in the region, and India and several other countries, including the US, China, Japan and Australia, are its dialogue partners. (PTI)