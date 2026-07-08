EAM Jaishankar concludes Bahrain visit, meets Deputy PM to discusses bilateral cooperation

MANAMA (Bahrain), Jul 7: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar concluded his Bahrain visit on Tuesday after meeting Deputy Prime Minister Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa.

The meeting came a day after Jaishankar held an audience with Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

Jaishankar arrived in Bahrain on Monday from Qatar. He is on the second leg of his four-nation Gulf visit from July 5 to 10, which also includes Kuwait and Oman.

"A pleasure to meet Deputy Prime Minister of Bahrain H.E Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa this morning. Discussed taking forward our bilateral cooperation across various sectors. Also exchanged views on the regional situation," Jaishankar posted on X on Tuesday.

The external affairs minister also met Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani on Monday and discussed deepening bilateral cooperation, besides interacting with members of the Indian community in Bahrain.

The visit comes against the backdrop of fast-evolving political dynamics in West Asia following the signing of an agreement on June 17, aimed at ending the US-Iran conflict.

Bahrain was under direct Iranian missile and drone strikes before the ceasefire.

Qatar and Oman have emerged as mediators, along with Pakistan, in bringing about the Iran ceasefire following weeks of escalating tensions.

The indirect talks between the US and Iran are set to continue in Doha after the week-long funeral rites of Iran's slain supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, which started on Friday.

After visiting the four Gulf countries, Jaishankar will travel to New York on July 13 to launch India's official campaign for the UN Security Council tenure 2028-29.

He will then attend the 3rd India-EU Trade and Technology Council meeting in Brussels on July 14-15. (PTI)