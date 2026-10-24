EAAA India Alternatives secures Rs 360 cr  from anchor investors ahead of IPO

NEW DELHI, Oct 24: EAAA India Alternatives Ltd, an arm of Edelweiss Financial Services, has raised around Rs 360 crore from anchor investors ahead of its Rs 1,200-crore initial public offering (IPO), which opens for subscription on October 26.

The company allocated 21,62,161 equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 1,665 apiece, the upper end of the price band, according to circulars uploaded with exchanges.

The anchor book saw participation from 10 mutual funds, including HDFC Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund and Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund.

Mutual funds accounted for 61 per cent of the anchor book.

Global institutional investors, including Norway's Government Pension Fund Global and asset manager Schroders, also participated in the anchor allocation, alongside domestic investment firms such as Carnelian, 360 ONE, Unifi and Nuvama.

The public issue will open on October 26 and close on October 28. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 1,585-1,665 per share, valuing it at Rs 10,765 crore at the upper end.

The IPO is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS) by the Edelweiss Group, with no fresh issue component. Consequently, EAAA India Alternatives will not receive any proceeds from the offering; the selling shareholder will receive the entire amount.

The issue size has been reduced to Rs 1,200 crore from the Rs 1,500 crore proposed in the draft red herring prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in January.

Shares are expected to list on the BSE and NSE on November 2.

Incorporated in 2008, EAAA India Alternatives is an alternative investment platform managing long-term capital across asset classes, including infrastructure, commercial real estate and private credit. The company operates across Mumbai, New Delhi, GIFT City and Singapore. (PTI)