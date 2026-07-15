E3 Electric.Ai raises Rs 100 crore,  eyes pan-India expansion

MUMBAI, July 15: Electric mobility platform E3 Electric.Ai on Wednesday said it has secured Rs 100 crore in debt and equity in Series A funding round led by BluVenture Holdings for accelerating product innovation and expanding pan-India presence.

The funding comes ahead of the commercial launch of the company's electric scooter E3 TRION, which will be unveiled in the coming weeks, it said.

This investment is part of its Series A funding and the capital will be deployed towards accelerating product innovation and building E3's market presence across India.

"Our Modular platform enables us to build multiple scooter variants from the same chassis. E3's patented AI stack enables preventive maintenance check and smart routing to address range anxiety. This investment enables us to accelerate our vision of making intelligent mobility accessible to millions of Indian families," said P Sanjeev, Founder & CEO, E3 Electric.Ai.

India's EV market has largely focused on electrification. E3 believes the next phase of mobility will be defined by intelligence, where software continuously improves vehicle safety, reliability, charging and ownership experience through AI, the company said. (PTI)