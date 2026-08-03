E20 petrol should be banned until technology improves: Prakash Ambedkar

MUMBAI, Aug 2: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar on Sunday demanded an immediate review of the Centre's ethanol-blended petrol policy, saying the use of E20 petrol should be banned until appropriate technology for the fuel was available.

Talking to reporters here, Ambedkar said his party is opposed to ethanol-blended petrol and claimed that engine seizure, which he attributed to E20 petrol, was emerging as a major cause of road accidents.

"We oppose ethanol-blended petrol. The government should reconsider its decision. Until the necessary technology is available, its use should be banned," he said.

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Ambedkar alleged that authorities had not acknowledged issues linked to the use of ethanol-blended fuel and said reports concerning "engine seizures required serious attention".

He also attacked the government over the crackdown on students protesting alleged irregularities in the examination system. "This is a murderous government. It will not rest until it takes action against the students who participated in the protests," he alleged.

The Centre has defended its ethanol blending programme, saying extensive testing and large-scale field experience had found no evidence that E20 (blended with 20 per cent ethanol) petrol causes abnormal engine wear, corrosion or reduced vehicle life. It has also argued that the programme has strengthened India's energy security and helped cushion consumers from global oil price volatility. (PTI)