e-buses more cost-effective transport solution for Srinagar, Jammu: MoHUA

Returns Metrolite projects for capital cities

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 30: The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has returned the proposed Metrolite projects for Srinagar and Jammu after observing that the planned corridors were fully elevated, while the Metro Rail Policy, 2017 generally envisages Light Rail Transit (LRT) as an at-grade system. It has observed that e-buses may be a more cost-effective transport solution for cities such as Srinagar and Jammu.

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The Government disclosed this in the Legislative Assembly today in reply to an unstarred question by Zadibal MLA Tanvir Sadiq on the feasibility of introducing a mass rapid transit system for Srinagar.

The Housing and Urban Development Department said the feasibility of a Mass Rapid Transit System for Srinagar had been examined and the Srinagar Metrolite Project, envisaged as a Light Rail Transit system, was proposed.

Its Detailed Project Report (DPR) was prepared and finalised and submitted to MoHUA for consideration.

The Ministry, however, observed that the planned corridors of both the Srinagar and Jammu Metrolite projects were fully elevated.

According to the Government reply, MoHUA noted that under the Metro Rail Policy, 2017, LRT is generally an at-grade rail-based mass transit system, segregated from the main carriageway.

The Ministry further observed that the cost advantage of Metrolite was likely to be achieved where such systems were planned at grade.

MoHUA also observed that e-buses may be a more cost-effective transport solution for cities such as Srinagar and Jammu.

Accordingly, the proposals of the J&K Government for the Metrolite projects in Srinagar and Jammu were returned by the Ministry.

The disclosure comes as the Government acknowledged that traffic congestion in Srinagar has increased substantially in recent years due to population growth, rising vehicle ownership, commercial activity and inadequate road capacity.

Sadiq had also sought to know whether the Government proposed undertaking a fresh comprehensive feasibility study covering major corridors connecting Srinagar Airport, Lal Chowk, Downtown, Soura, Zadibal, Nowhatta, Hazratbal and other major residential and commercial areas.

The Government did not announce a fresh feasibility study or provide a timeline for implementation of a new mass-transit system in its reply.

Instead, it said the locations referred to in the question had already been covered under public transport through Srinagar Smart City Limited, with optimal bus frequencies.

The department further said augmentation of additional buses was proposed under PM e-Bus Sewa.

The reply therefore records a shift from the proposed Metrolite model towards bus-based public transport, with the Government citing the existing public transport network and proposed augmentation under PM e-Bus Sewa rather than announcing a fresh Metrolite proposal or implementation timeline.