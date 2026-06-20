DYSS Udhampur inaugurates Cluster Sports Clubs for Handball, Volleyball

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, June 19: In line with the recent directive issued by the Directorate of Youth Services & Sports (YS&S), J&K for the establishment and functioning of Cluster Sports Clubs across the Union Territory, the Department of Youth Services & Sports (DYSS), Udhampur, today inaugurated the Cluster Sports Club for Handball at Mini Stadium, Udhampur and Volleyball at Ramnagar.

The initiative aims to strengthen grassroots sports development by identifying, nurturing and developing sporting talent through systematic coaching and scientific training. District Youth Services & Sports Officer, Udhampur, Tarsem Singh, formally inaugurated the club and welcomed the young players. He said the programme would provide a structured platform for talented athletes to receive professional coaching and regular training, helping them excel at District, UT and National-level competitions.

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Describing the Cluster Sports Club programme as a landmark initiative of the Directorate, Tarsem Singh said it would strengthen grassroots sports, identify emerging talent and create a strong feeder system for higher-level championships. He assured full support from DYSS Udhampur for the successful functioning of the club.

The Handball Cluster Sports Club will function under the guidance of Karun Magotra, PET (NIS Handball), who has been designated as its coach. He will conduct coaching sessions, talent identification programmes, fitness assessments and skill development camps.

Meanwhile, a Volleyball Cluster Sports Club has also been established at Ramnagar under the guidance of Rakesh Kumar, Physical Education Teacher (PET), who will oversee coaching, fitness training and talent identification activities.

The inaugural session witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, Physical Education staff and sports enthusiasts. The programme concluded with an interaction session and a demonstration of basic handball skills and practice drills.