DYSS rolls out maiden AIFF referee course

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

Srinagar, July 11: The Directorate of Youth Services & Sports (DYSS), J&K today launched its first-ever AIFF-certified football referee course, with 40 Physical Education teachers and sports officials from all 20 districts undergoing professional training.

The four-day certification programme was virtually inaugurated by Director General, Youth Services & Sports, Anuradha Gupta at the Government College of Physical Education (GCOPE), Ganderbal.

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Organised with the technical support of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), the course is designed to enhance refereeing standards and strengthen football officiating across J&K.

The inaugural batch comprises 40 carefully selected male and female Physical Education teachers and officials representing all 20 districts of the Union Territory.

The training programme covers the latest Laws of the Game, modern refereeing techniques, match management, decision-making, fitness standards and practical officiating skills.

The sessions are being conducted by an AIFF panel comprising Referees Manager Rahul Kumar Gupta and Referees Instructors Mohd. Kamil and Umesh Bora.

Addressing the participants virtually, Anuradha Gupta said the initiative reflects the department's focus on equipping grassroots sports educators with nationally recognised technical qualifications.

She thanked the AIFF for extending technical support and deputing experienced resource persons for the programme, while also acknowledging the efforts of Nazir Ahmed Bhat, Head of Referees, J&K, in coordinating the course.

Emphasising the importance of qualified match officials, the Director General said sporting excellence requires professionalism both on and off the field.

She said the department aims to build a strong pool of homegrown referees capable of officiating competitions in line with national standards, and urged participants to use the training to promote football across the Union Territory.

Upon completion of the four-day programme, the participants will become AIFF-certified match officials, enabling them to officiate football tournaments with enhanced technical knowledge and confidence.

The participating officials appreciated the initiative, describing it as an important opportunity to obtain national-level certification and improve their professional skills.

The inaugural function was attended by Joint Director Kashmir Mohammad Rashid Kohli, Principal GCOPE Dr. Showkat Hussain, Youth Services and Sports Officer Ganderbal Ghulam Hassan Lone, Nodal Officer Mushtaq Azad, besides senior faculty members and officials of the department.