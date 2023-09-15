DYSS holds U-17 IZDL athletics meet in Kishtwar

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KISHTWAR, Sept 15: The exhilarating Inter-Zonal District-Level Tournament, encompassing all Zones, commenced at Chowgan Ground, Kishtwar, under the supervision of District Youth Services and Sports Officer, Kishtwar, Kherati Lal Sharma.

Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Dr. Devansh Yadav was the chief guest on the occasion who was accompanied by the sports teachers and employees of the Sports Department, Kishtwar.

The Deputy Commissioner highlighted the significance of sports in nurturing talent, promoting unity, and fostering a healthy and drug-free society. He encouraged the participants to give their best remarkable performances throughout the tournament.

The under-17 boy’s and girl’s categories captivated spectators with their remarkable performances in various disciplines. The prestigious Chowgan Ground provided the perfect backdrop for these awe-inspiring displays of athleticism.

An impressive participation of 110 students, representing different Zones from across the District, added to the success and enthusiasm of the meet. Their enthusiasm, passion, and competitive spirit have truly elevated the level of competition and made this event a resounding success.