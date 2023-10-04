DYSS holds athletic meet in Reasi, Akhnoor

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

REASI, Oct 4: The Department of Youth Service and Sports Department Reasi organised an Inter Zonal athletic meet at General Zorawar Singh Stadium Reasi. The event was inaugurated by Tersem Singh District officer (DYSS) Reasi along with ZPEO Reasi, Ram Krishan Bhat.

The results in Javelin Under-19 were Ashish Kumar (HSS Agharjitto) (Ist), Arun Kumar (2nd); Under-17- Raj Bhagat (GHSS Reasi) (Ist), Ranjeet Singh (Dharmari) (2nd), Raj Kumar (GHS Sersundwan) (3rd).

In Discus Under-14; Harman Singh (GHS Kherialair) (Ist), Mohit Kumar (Dharmatha) (2nd), Gourav Sharma (3rd). Under-17; Afarshmaan Singh (GHSS Pouni), Asif (GHS Kambal Danga) 3rd. U-19; Kulbir Singh (GHSS Laiter) Ist, Karanbeer (GHSS Bharak) 2nd, Tarun Sharma (GHSS Pouni) 3rd.

Shot-Put; Under-19; Tarun Sharma (GHSS Pouni) Ist, Karanveer Singh (HSS Bharak) 2nd and Vansh Thappa (HSS Agharjitto) 3rd; Under-17; Rajveer Singh (TSN Reasi) Ist, Adarshvan Singh (HSS Pouni) 2nd and Satpaul Singh (HSS Dhanour) 3rd. Under-14; Rahul Manhas (MS Seribhangal) Ist, Yasr Ali (MS Dharmari) 2nd and Ranbir Singh HSS Bharakh 3rd.

Long Jump; Under-19; Jasveer Singh (GHSS Pouni), Varun Kumar (GHSS Katra) 2nd and Dev Singh (GHSS Reasi) 3rd. Under-17- Neeraj Parihar (TSN Reasi)Ist, Vir Partap Singh (Gurukul Public) 2nd, Dheeraj Kotwal (GHSS Reasi) 3rd. U14- Rahil Manhas (MS SeriBhangal) Ist, Anil Singh (MS Lower Seela) 2nd, and Yasser Ali (MS Dharmari) 3rd.

High Jump- Under-19; Kunal Sharma (HSS BHARAK) Ist, Budhi Singh (HSS Dhanour) 2nd, and Ranjeet Singh (GHSS Bhanour) 3rd, U17 – Vikas Kumar (HSS Bharak) Ist, Aman Deep Singh( GHS SerSundwan) 2nd and Sonika Singh( HS S Dhanour) 3rd.

In Under-19, 100 meter, Narpit Singh (HSS Gurukul) 1st, Imaran Shain (HSS Reasi) 2nd and Sumit Chand (HSS Pouni) 3rd. In 200 meter; Arshad (HSS Reasi) Ist, Bunty (HSS GuruKul) 2nd and Budhi Singh(HSS Dhanour) 3rd. 400 meters; Sumit Chand (HSS Pouni) Ist, Madan Singh (HSS Dhanour) 2nd. Dhareraj Singh (HSS Aghar Jitto) 3rd, 800 meters; Arshad (HSS Reasi) Ist, Narayan Singh (HSS Dhanour) 2nd, Santosh Singh (HSS Dhanour) 3rd. 1500 meters; Amit Kumar (HSS Salal) Ist, Kubair Singh (HSS Laiter) Randeep Singh (HSS Pouni) 3rd.

In 3000 meter; Altaf Hussain (HSS Bharakh) Ist, Ismeet Singh (HSS Pouni) 2nd and Aman Sharma (HSS katra) 3rd. 5000 meters; Hardeep Singh (HSS Pouni) Ist, Raghuveer Singh (HSS Pouni) 2nd and Akshay Singh (HSS Pouni) 3rd. Under-17, 100 meters; Rehan Malik (TSN) Ist Ritvik Kumar (Gurukul Reasi) 2nd, Dalip Kumar (HSS Dhanour). In 200 meters; Balvinder Singh (HS Kheralar) Ist, Sohan Singh (HS Darmatha) 2nd, Arshad Ahmed (Kambal Danga) 3rd.

400 meter; Dheeraj Kotwal (BHSS Reasi) Ist, Vikas Kumar (HSS Bharak Pouni) 2nd and Sonik Singh (HSS Dhanour) Arnas 3rd. 800mts- Arjun Singh (HSS Panthal) Ist, Raj Kumar ( SS Sersundwan) 2nd and Dalvinder Singh (HS Kheralair) 3rd. 1500 meters; Balvinder Singh (Kembal Danga) Reasi Ist, Asif (Kambal Danga) Reasi 2nd and Arun Dogra (Pouni) 3rd. 3000 meters; Bharat Singh – GHS Kambal Danga Ist. Dalvinder Singh (HSS Kheralair) 2nd. U-14- 100 meters; Rahul Manhas (GMS Seri Bhagal) Ist. Harman Singh HS Kheralair) 2nd, and Dhroup Thakur (HS Kambal Danga) 3rd. 200 meters; Ankush Kumar (GMS Arnas) Ist, Mohit Kumar (HS Darmatha) 2nd. And Arif Hussain (GMS Doongi) 3rd. 400mts- Tanu Kumar (HSS Dadooa) Ist, Shoib Ahmed (MS Dharmari) 2nd and Souran Singh (MS Garh) 3rd. 600 meters- Imtiaz – (GMS DIET) Ist, Ankush Kumar (GMS Arnas) 2nd and Mohd. Shahnawaz (GMS Dharmari) 3rd.

Meanwhile, Department of Youth Services and Sports, Zone Akhnoor also organized an Inter-School Zonal Level Athletics meet in running, jumping and disc throwing held under-14, 17 and 19 age groups at Sports Stadium Palwan, Akhnoor.

The event was inaugurated by Dr. Madhu Sharma, Principal Government Higher Secondary School, Sohal as the chief guest. About 300 boys athletes drawn from different Government and private schools of Zone Akhnoor participated in the mega-event and showcased their talent in track and field events of the meet. The events conducted were 100, 200, 600, 800, 1500 and 3000 meters running and discuss throw, Javelin throw and Shot Put.