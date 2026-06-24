DYSS celebrates Int’l Olympic Day in Poonch

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

POONCH, June 23: The Department of Youth Services & Sports (DYSS) Poonch, in collaboration with the Poonch Taekwondo Club, celebrated International Olympic Day at the Taekwondo Club Hall with great enthusiasm. Around 100 Taekwondo players participated with sporting spirit.

The programme witnessed the participation of budding athletes, coaches, Physical Education teachers, REKs, and sports enthusiasts who came together to promote Olympic values of excellence, friendship, and respect. Various fitness activities and awareness sessions were organised to encourage physical fitness and healthy lifestyles among youth.

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Advocate Bhanu Pratap, the chief guest, highlighted the importance of the Olympic Movement in fostering unity, discipline, and excellence, urging youth to adopt sports as a way of life. Rajinder Singh appreciated DYSS for promoting sports culture and providing platforms for young athletes.

Prominent attendees including Akarshit Sudan, Gurpreet Singh, Inderpal Kour, Ritika Sharma and Maninder Singh lauded the initiative. Participants pledged to uphold fair play and sportsmanship. The event concluded with a message of unity, fitness, and Olympic spirit.