DyCM visits flood hit Bella, reviews restoration works in Rajouri

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, July 22: Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Choudhary, today visited the flood-affected area of Bella in Rajouri to assess the ground situation following the recent flash floods.

During the visit, the Deputy Chief Minister interacted with the officers and field functionaries deployed on the spot. He directed them to expedite restoration works, including clearance of damaged road stretches and restoration of essential services, so that normalcy is restored at the earliest.

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Later, the Deputy Chief Minister chaired a review meeting in Rajouri to review the progress of restoration works and emergency response measures following the recent flash floods. He reviewed the preparedness and response of all concerned departments and directed officers to ensure speedy restoration of essential services and effective relief measures for the affected population.

The meeting was informed that the district administration, along with all line departments, has been undertaking rescue, relief and restoration works on war footing. It was informed that four persons were initially reported missing in the flash flood incident, of whom three bodies have been recovered, while search operations are continuing to trace the remaining missing persons. Besides, multi-agency rescue operations involving the SDRF, NDRF, Police, Indian Army and other departments are being carried out in close coordination, while the administration continues to work round the clock for the safety and welfare of the affected people.

Reviewing the status of infrastructure restoration, the Deputy Chief Minister directed the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to ensure proper drainage along NH-144A and expedite road works wherever progress is slow. He stressed that scientific drainage management is essential to prevent future damage.

The meeting was informed that 157 PMGSY roads were damaged due to the flash floods. Officers of PWD, PMGSY and BRO were directed to restore connectivity on priority and ensure that all damaged public infrastructure is repaired at the earliest.

Reviewing the Jal Shakti Department, the officers informed that 131 water supply schemes had been affected. Drinking water is presently being supplied through water tankers in affected areas until normal services are restored. It was further informed that of the 150 power feeders affected, all except 30 had been restored and the remaining feeders would be made functional by the evening.

The Deputy Chief Minister also reviewed the availability of essential commodities and directed the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department to ensure there is no black marketing or hoarding.

Taking serious note of delays in repairing roads within the defect liability period, the Deputy Chief Minister directed that contractors who failed to fulfil their contractual obligations be identified and blacklisted in accordance with the rules.

The meeting was attended by MLA Rajouri Iftkhar Ahmed, MLA Thanamandi Muzaffar Iqbal Khan, Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Abhishek Sharma, Chief Engineer PWD (R&B), ADDC Malikzada Sheraz-ul-Haq, PO ICDS Harpal Singh, ACR Mohammad Jahangir Khan, SE PWD (R&B) Manzoor Ahmed, CPO Maqsood Ahmed, SE Jal Shakti Sunil Kumar Bhat, ACD Auqil Nuvaid, ACP Mohammad Rafeeq, DSEO Sandeep Sharma; DDE, Mohammad Nawaz Choudhary, ARTO, Ashiq Rafiq Malik and other officers.