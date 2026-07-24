DyCM reviews restoration works in Nowshera

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, July 23: Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary today chaired a comprehensive review meeting at Nowshera to assess the progress on restoration works and emergency response measures being undertaken in the aftermath of the recent flash floods. He reviewed the preparedness and response of all concerned departments and directed the officers to ensure speedy restoration of essential services and effective relief measures for the affected population.

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The Deputy Chief Minister conducted a department-wise review of the restoration works and stressed the need for expediting the restoration of roads, drinking water supply, electricity and other essential public services. He directed all the departments to complete a comprehensive assessment of losses at the earliest so that appropriate relief and restoration measures can be taken up without delay.

Emphasising the importance of long-term disaster mitigation, the Deputy Chief Minister directed the Irrigation and Flood Control Department to prepare and submit a comprehensive plan within five days suggesting both immediate and permanent measures to minimise the impact of flash floods and prevent similar damage in the future. He underscored the need for scientific planning, strengthening vulnerable areas and adopting sustainable flood management strategies.

The Deputy Chief Minister also instructed the officers to maintain close coordination among the departments, closely monitor the progress of restoration works and ensure that all affected families receive timely assistance. He reiterated that the Government is committed to extend every possible support for rehabilitation of flood-affected people and restoring normalcy at the earliest.

Earlier, Additional Deputy Commissioner Nowshera, Pritam Lal Thapa, presented a detailed briefing on the damage caused by the flash floods.

The meeting was attended by Chief Engineer, PWD (R&B); Parshotam Kumar; Additional Deputy Commissioner Nowshera, Dr. Pritam Lal Thapa; Divisional Forest Officer Nowshera, Shweta Deona; Superintending Engineer, PWD (R&B), Manzoor Ahmed; Executive Engineer, PWD (R&B) Nowshera, Sarwar Mehmood besides officers from the concerned departments.