DyCM reviews industrial development, restoration works in Kathua

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, July 31: Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary today visited Bhagthali Industrial Estate in Kathua district to inspect the progress of infrastructure development and flood protection works being executed in the area.

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During the inspection, the Deputy Chief Minister took serious note of the delay in execution of development works worth around Rs 60 crore being undertaken by IRCON, including creation of industrial infrastructure, civic amenities and flood protection measures.

Expressing concern over the delay, he directed the concerned authorities to issue notices to the executing agency for failing to adhere to the original completion timelines fixed for 2025. He also called for third-party scrutiny of the works executed so far and fixed October 2026 as the deadline for completion of all pending works.

The Deputy Chief Minister also visited M/s Kanadhari Beverages, M/s Chiripal Poly Films Limited at Bhagthali Industrial Estate. He reviewed their operations and interacted with the management of the industrial units to obtain feedback on infrastructure, industrial facilitation and other issues.

Reviewing the local employment scenario, the Deputy Chief Minister called upon the industrial units to provide greater employment opportunities to local youth through skill development and placement camps. He stressed the need to involve local elected representatives while identifying skilled and unskilled manpower requirements so that employment opportunities reach deserving candidates in the area.

Later, Surinder Choudhary chaired a comprehensive review meeting on the functioning of industrial estates and progress of various development and restoration works in the district.

Reviewing the status of roads damaged due to recent rains and floods, the Deputy Chief Minister was informed that out of 48 affected PWD roads, temporary connectivity has been restored on 46 roads, including the Old Kathua-Samba Road. He directed the Executive Engineers to ensure restoration of connectivity on all remaining roads without delay and submit proposals for permanent restoration on priority.

The Deputy Chief Minister directed the Deputy Commissioner Kathua to regularly review the functioning of industrial estates and submit a comprehensive report to the Government highlighting issues requiring intervention for improving industrial infrastructure and investor facilitation. He emphasized close coordination among the industrial associations and other stakeholders for effective resolution of issues.

He further instructed the officers of the Pollution Control Committee, Mining and Forest Departments to ensure strict enforcement of all statutory regulations.

Regarding the issue of mining, Surinder Choudhary observed that the course of the River Ravi requires scientific correction by undertaking regulated lifting of material from identified pockets to streamline the natural flow of the river and minimise the risk of erosion during heavy rains and floods.

He also directed the Joint Director, Labour Department, to ensure effective implementation of labour welfare measures and strict compliance with labour laws and labour codes by industrial units.