DyCM denies deliberate exclusion of BJP MLA from inauguration event

Assures House of respecting Parliamentary conventions

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 24: Maintaining that he was committed to uphold the dignity of the House and established conventions of the Parliamentary democracy, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary has denied any intention to undermine the authority of BJP MLA Dr Narinder Singh Raina and said that the latter’s exclusion from a recent developmental programme in R S Pura-Jammu South constituency was not deliberate.

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The Deputy CM has submitted his reply to the notice of breach of privilege served on him by the BJP MLA alleging that he had been deliberately excluded from the inauguration of a development project in his R S Pura-Jammu South constituency.

The Assembly Secretariat had sought the Deputy CM’s comments following directions from Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather.

In his reply, addressed to the Speaker, Surinder Choudhary stated that there was no intention to undermine the dignity of the MLA. He explained that the programme was organised during a surprise field visit to the area and there was neither any public gathering or function nor any public speech involved in the visit.

According to the Deputy CM, there was therefore no deliberate attempt to exclude the MLA or curtail his role as the elected representative of the constituency.

Choudhary further stated that he was aware of the democracy and democratic institutions as well as the role of duly elected representatives. “Most of the time I conduct surprise visits to check developmental works and, wherever it is possible, the inaugurations are being done . At times, it may not be possible to take all MLAs along. However, due respect is being paid to the Hon’ble MLAs as per protocol,” he said, adding that there was nothing like plan discussion or its finalization or any review meeting in the area.

In his reply, the Dy CM has also claimed that he was told by workers belonging to other political parties that the said MLA did not pay attention to their grievances and that they were not being consulted for finalisation of developmental plans, which is the responsibility of the MLA as he represents the constituency as a whole.

“I am committed to uphold the dignity of the House and established conventions of the Parliamentary democracy and to work in coordination with the elected representatives for the welfare of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” said the Dy CM.

Requesting that his reply be taken on record, Dy CM assured the House of his highest regard for its authority and conventions, while stating that he would take care to adhere to them in future.