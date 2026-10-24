DyCM chairs BoD meeting of JKPCC; approves compassionate appointments

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 23: The 101st meeting of the Board of Directors of Jammu and Kashmir Projects Construction Corporation Limited (JKPCC) was convened today under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Choudhary, who is also Chairman of the JKPCC.

During the meeting, the Board deliberated upon various important matters concerning the Corporation with emphasis on pending cases under compassionate appointment. After due consideration, all pending compassionate appointment cases placed before the Board were approved, providing much-needed relief to the concerned candidates and their families.

Advertisement

The Board directed that the financial implications arising from these approvals be examined and ascertained to ensure proper assessment and necessary follow-up action.

The Deputy Chief Minister stated that the approval of all pending compassionate appointment cases reflects the government's commitment to ensure timely support and addressing the concerns of affected families. He reiterated that the welfare of employees and their families remains a priority and that pending matters will continue to be addressed with due consideration and sensitivity.

The Board of Directors expressed appreciation for the decisions taken during the meeting and thanked the Deputy Chief Minister for his positive approach towards resolving the long-pending matters.

Managing Director, JKPCC, Ishfaq Ahmad Wani, also appreciated the decisions taken by the Chairman and the Board of Directors. He said that the Corporation's core purpose is to address the long-pending issues and safeguarding the legitimate interests of the concerned employees and their families.