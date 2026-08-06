DyCM chairs 107th BoDs meet of KVIB

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 5: Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Choudhary today chaired 107th Meeting of the Board of Directors (BoDs) of J&K Khadi & Village Industries Board (KVIB) at Fair View House Gupkar, here.

Addressing the Board, the Deputy Chief Minister said that KVIB has to be transformed into a people-centric institution that empowers artisans, revives traditional crafts and creates sustainable livelihoods in every village. "Khadi is more than a product, it is a symbol of self-reliance and cultural identity of Jammu and Kashmir", he observed.

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The Deputy CM called upon the KVIB management to work with transparency, compassion, and urgency to ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach the last person.

Reviewing flagship schemes, Surinder Choudhary expressed satisfaction that PMEGP and JKREGP have emerged as the biggest engines of rural employment in Jammu and Kashmir.

Underlining the importance of rural industries in J&K's economy, the Deputy Chief Minister called upon the officers that focus must now shift to handholding of beneficiaries, proper skill training and strong market linkages so that every unit set up becomes successful and sustainable.

In a landmark decision, the Board authorized preparation of a Detailed Project Report for a new integrated complex comprising Divisional Office, District Office and a Khadi Plaza at Jammu. This will provide artisans and entrepreneurs a dedicated space for marketing, training, and administrative support, and will give a major boost to Khadi and village industries in the region.

The meeting, among others, was attended by Commissioner Secretary, Industries & Commerce, Vikramjit Singh; Registrar Cooperatives, Director Industries & Commerce Kashmir, DG Codes, Secretary/ CEO KVIB, Director MSME and senior officers of KVIB and Industries & Commerce department.