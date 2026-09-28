DyCM attends ‘Samman Diwas’ prog in Haryana

Excelsior Correspondent

NUH (HARYANA), Sept 27: Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary today attended the Samman Diwas programme at Nuh, Mewat, Haryana, organised to commemorate the 113th birth anniversary of Jannayak Chaudhary Devi Lal, former Deputy Prime Minister of India.

On the occasion, the Deputy Chief Minister, along with Abhay Singh Chautala, paid floral tributes and homage to Chaudhary Devi Lal, recalling his lifelong association with the farmers, workers and the common people.

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Speaking on the occasion, Surinder Choudhary said that Chaudhary Devi Lal occupies a significant place in the public life of the country for his long-standing commitment to the welfare of farmers and weaker sections of society. He said that his life and public service continue to be remembered for his connect with the ordinary people and his dedication to their concerns.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that occasions such as Samman Diwas provide an opportunity to remember the contributions of public figures who devoted their lives to public service and to reflect on the values of social responsibility, dignity and service to the people.

He also expressed his respect for the enduring legacy of Jannayak Chaudhary Devi Lal and conveyed greetings to the people gathered at the Samman Diwas programme.

The programme was attended by Abhay Singh Chautala and other leaders, public representatives and participants from different parts of the country.