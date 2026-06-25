DyCM assures time bound resolution of public issues

Public outreach camp at Majalta

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, June 24: Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Choudhary today conducted a public outreach-cum-grievance redressal camp at Government Higher Secondary School, Majalta, to hear public grievances, interact with local residents, and ensure their timely redressal.

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During the camp, former PRI members and local residents projected several demands, including the establishment of a Trauma Centre at Manwal, augmentation of drinking water supply, construction and upgradation of various roads, construction of the Manwal-Pingla Mata road, inclusion of left-out beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, resolution of issues concerning the tribal community and other development-related matters.

While responding to the demands, the Deputy Chief Minister assured the public that all genuine issues would be addressed in a time-bound manner. Several grievances were resolved on the spot by issuing necessary directions to the concerned officers. He also instructed the officers to organise awareness camps to sensitise people about various government welfare schemes and initiatives so that eligible beneficiaries can avail themselves of the benefits.

Deputy Chief Minister said that the primary objective of conducting such outreach programmes is to resolve day-to-day public issues at the grassroots level through direct interaction with the people. Emphasizing the importance of efficient, transparent and accountable public service delivery, he urged officers to work with dedication and sincerity to address genuine grievances within their respective departments.

Reiterating the government's unwavering commitment to people-centric governance, he said that the administration led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah remains focused on delivering good governance and addressing public concerns on priority. He directed the concerned officers to record all demands and ensure their prompt redressal. He further instructed the departments to take government policies, welfare schemes and developmental programmes to the doorstep of the people and ensure their effective implementation.

Dy Chief Minister also acknowledged the support of the Government of India, led by the Prime Minister, for providing substantial funds to Jammu and Kashmir for developmental works, which, he said, are contributing significantly to the region's progress.

Prominent among those present included- Abdul Gani Malik, Vijay Lochan, Abdul Gani Teli, Rakesh Singh Raka, Mohinder Singh, Sandeep Wazir, Akash Verma, Ram Parshotam, Sunil Verma and others.