Dy CM Takes Dig At BJP Over Ram Madhav’s J&K visit

Jammu, Nov 3: Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Tuesday took a dig at the BJP over its leader Ram Madhav’s visit to the Union Territory, saying the lotus has its season to bloom and does not flower year-round.

The BJP leader’s visit comes amid a major development in the union territory, as Srinagar Lok Sabha member Syed Aga Ruhullah Mehdi resigned from the National Conference, accusing the party’s leadership of abandoning key election promises, including Article 370 restoration.

Madhav, the National Vice-President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been a key strategist who handled party affairs and electoral roles in Jammu and Kashmir. He played a central role in architecting the 2015 BJP-PDP coalition government and its common minimum programme.

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Responding to questions about reported political developments in Jammu and Kashmir and Madhav’s visit,

Choudhary said, “There is a time for everything. I don’t think this is the appropriate time for such discussions.”

Taking a sarcastic swipe at the BJP’s election symbol, he said every flower has its season. “Winter is approaching. The lotus will bloom, wither and go,” he told reporters here.

Choudhary said he was unaware of Madhav’s specific programme or whether he was visiting to hold discussions with political leaders or meet media personnel. “Perhaps he is coming to hold discussions, meet the media or meet you, people. I don’t know. We have no information about any such programme,” he said.

Asked about the reported political activity in the Union Territory, the deputy chief minister said things were moving smoothly.

Ruhullah, who was elected to the Lok Sabha on an NC ticket in 2024, hinted at forming a new political outfit in Jammu and Kashmir during an 80-minute speech to his supporters. The development followed reported dissent among NC legislators after the recent Cabinet expansion. (Agencies)