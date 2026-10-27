Dy CM, Sakina Downplay Discontent Over Cabinet Expansion, Defend Legislators’ Right to Protest

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Chowdhary and Minister Sakina Itoo downplayed reports of discontent among legislators following Cabinet expansion, describing disagreements as a natural part of political and party life. Speaking to reporters, Chowdhary said there was no distrust or displeasure among legislators over the Cabinet expansion and urged people not to exaggerate the issue. “There is no distrust or displeasure among legislators over the Cabinet expansion. Ups and downs happen in every family, and disagreements are natural among members. Don’t blow things out of proportion,” he said. Meanwhile, Minister Sakina Itoo, responding to protests by supporters of senior National Conference leader Mubarak Gul over his exclusion from the Cabinet, said expressing displeasure at the party headquarters was a democratic right. “Protests are not taking place on the streets. They are expressing their displeasure at the party headquarters, which is their democratic right. Everyone is satisfied with the Cabinet expansion,” she said.

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