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Home / Videos / Dy CM, Javed Rana Visit Ware house, Assure Of All Possible Assistance

Dy CM, Javed Rana Visit Ware house, Assure Of All Possible Assistance

Deputy chief minister Surinder Chowdhary and Transport minister Javed Rana visited Ware house Jammu and met with the traders affected by massive fire. Javed Rana said all possible assistance will be provided to the affected traders ...

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Daily Excelsior
01:21 PM Nov 09, 2026 IST
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Deputy chief minister Surinder Chowdhary and Transport minister Javed Rana visited Ware house Jammu and met with the traders affected by massive fire. Javed Rana said all possible assistance will be provided to the affected traders

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