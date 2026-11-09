Home/Videos/Dy CM, Javed Rana Visit Ware house, Assure Of All Possible Assistance
Dy CM, Javed Rana Visit Ware house, Assure Of All Possible Assistance
Deputy chief minister Surinder Chowdhary and Transport minister Javed Rana visited Ware house Jammu and met with the traders affected by massive fire. Javed Rana said all possible assistance will be provided to the affected traders ...
Deputy chief minister Surinder Chowdhary and Transport minister Javed Rana visited Ware house Jammu and met with the traders affected by massive fire. Javed Rana said all possible assistance will be provided to the affected traders