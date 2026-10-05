Dy CM inspects PMGSY bridges in Samba; calls for quality check, time-bound completion

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Oct 4: Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary today inspected and reviewed the ongoing construction works of two major long-span bridges on the T01 to Dhalote via Talour road in Sumb Block of Samba district.

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During the inspection, the Deputy Chief Minister expressed dismay over the pace of execution. He directed the concerned officers to assess the reasons behind delay in completion of the works and take necessary corrective measures to expedite the pace of construction. He also stressed that responsibility must be fixed for any undue delay and directed the concerned officers and executing agency to ensure timely completion of the projects, with strict monitoring of progress at every stage.

He asked the officers to conduct a detailed quality check of the ongoing works, ensuring that all construction work is being carried out strictly as per the approved design, specifications and prescribed engineering standards.

Pertinently, the two bridges, BR-1 and BR-2, each having a span of 181.60 metres, are being constructed on the T01 to Dhalote via Talour road. BR-1 falls between RD 0/200 and RD 0/300 while BR-2 falls between RD 3/010 and RD 3/180. The allotment costs are Rs 2,365.87 lakh for BR-1 and Rs 2,429.45 lakh for BR-2.

The Deputy Chief Minister stressed on strict quality control and close monitoring of progress besides identifying bottlenecks responsible for delays. He directed the officers to submit an assessment of reasons for slow progress and ensure remedial measures without further delay. He emphasized that vital connectivity projects must be executed in a time-bound manner without compromising quality, keeping in view their importance for the people and overall development of the region.