Dy CM Inspects Development Works In Udhampur, Katra; Visits Injured Soldier At Northern Command Hospital

KATRA, Jul 8: Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary today conducted an extensive tour of Udhampur and Katra to inspect the ongoing developmental works and review progress of key infrastructure projects.

During his visit to Udhampur, the Deputy Chief Minister visited the Northern Command Hospital to enquire about the health of Subedar Rakesh Kumar of 1st JAKLI, who is undergoing treatment.

The Deputy Chief Minister interacted with the attending doctors and reviewed the medical condition of the injured soldier. He directed the hospital authorities to make every possible effort to ensure the best medical care and facilitate his early recovery.

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He also met the family members of Subedar Rakesh Kumar and assured them of the government’s full support in providing quality medical treatment and all necessary assistance during the course of his treatment. He hoped for the soldier’s speedy recovery and appreciated the dedicated services being rendered by the medical team.

Later, the Deputy Chief Minister inspected the ongoing construction of the Delhi–Amritsar–Katra Expressway, particularly the Domail–Katra stretch and reviewed the pace and quality of the work. He stressed the need for timely completion of the prestigious project while maintaining the highest standards of quality and safety. He said that the expressway will significantly improve the connectivity, boost tourism and promote economic development in the region.

During the tour, the Deputy Chief Minister also held public outreach programmes at various locations in Katra, where he patiently listened to the grievances, issues and demands raised by the people. He assured the public that all genuine concerns would be addressed in a time-bound manner and directed the concerned officers to take prompt action for their resolution.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to transparent, accountable and people-centric governance, the Deputy Chief Minister said that regular field visits and direct interaction with the public are essential for ensuring effective implementation of developmental works and timely redressal of public grievances.

Among others accompanying the Deputy Chief Minister were the Engineer-in-Chief, Superintending Engineers, Executive Engineers of various engineering wings, senior officers of the district administration and former Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) representatives.