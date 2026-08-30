Dy CM hits out at BJP over secretariat gherao call, questions delay in J&K Statehood

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 29: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) senior leader and Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary today accused the BJP of "blatant hypocrisy" over its proposed gherao of the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar, saying the party should instead hold its own central leadership accountable in New Delhi for the delay in restoration of Statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

Interacting with party functionaries during a function in Jammu, the deputy CM said that if the BJP was genuinely concerned about Statehood and other pressing issues confronting the people of J&K, it should direct its protest towards its national leadership.

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MLA Ramban Arjun Singh Raju and MLA Inderwal Pyare Lal were also present during the function.

Choudhary said, "The ultimate irony is that the BJP wants to gherao the Secretariat. We actually expected the J&K BJP to gherao its own national headquarters in New Delhi and demand restoration of Statehood from the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister."

He questioned the rationale behind protesting against the elected Government led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah instead of seeking answers from the central leadership, which has the authority to restore Statehood.

The Dy CM said, "The people of J&K deserved clarity and sincerity on the issue and that political theatrics could not substitute for accountability."

Meanwhile, NC provincial president Jammu Rattan Lal Gupta also criticised the BJP-led Central Government over the persistent rise in prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas and other essential commodities.

Gupta said, "Inflation had severely affected poor and middle-class families, disrupting household budgets. He alleged that the BJP, which had aggressively raised such issues while in opposition, appeared to have forgotten its earlier promises after coming to power."

"Unemployment and economic difficulties had already burdened the people of J&K and rising prices were adding to their hardships. He urged the Centre to address public concerns and fulfil its commitments," he added.

Among others who were present included: Sheikh Bashir Ahmad Provincial Secretary Jammu, Bimla Luthra former MLA, Vijay Lochan Chairman OBC Cell, Abdul Gani Teli Chairman SC Cell, S. Tejinder Pal Singh provincial president YNC Jammu, Jugal Mahajan Treasurer, Laxmi Datta Senior leader, Rakesh Singh Raka, Dilshad Malik vice presidents Central Zone, Chander Mohan Sharma district president Jammu Urban, Shadab Suharwardy district president Doda Urban, Gurnam Singh district Secretary Jammu Urban, Arunpal Singh working president NCSU, Zamir Quershi, Jatinder Kumar, Jagga Ram, M K Rana and others.