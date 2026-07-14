Dy Chairman RS Harivansh releases book ‘75 Yrs of Indian Democracy’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 13: Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Harivansh today released the book '75 Years of Indian Democracy: The Indian Election Story in Facts & Figures (1950-2025)' at his official residence in New Delhi.

He also released the inaugural issues of two peer-reviewed quarterly journals, the Indian Journal of Electoral Studies (IJES) and the Indian Journal of Socio-Economic Studies (IJSES).

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Published by Indiastat Publications, the book presents a comprehensive chronicle of India's electoral journey from 1950 to 2025, tracing the constitutional, institutional and political evolution of the Republic.

The publication is among the most comprehensive compilations of electoral statistics and factual information on India's democratic journey.

It presents a year-wise record of elections to the offices of the President, Vice-President, Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies from 1950 to 2025.

Supported by data summary tables, timelines, charts and tenure records, the book offers a factual and neutral reference for understanding the evolution of Indian democracy.

The Indian Journal of Electoral Studies provides a scholarly platform for research on electoral systems, democratic institutions, election administration, political participation, voting behaviour, electoral reforms and comparative electoral studies.

The Indian Journal of Socio-Economic Studies promotes evidence-based research on India's economy, society, governance, public policy and sustainable development.

Speaking on the occasion, Harivansh appreciated initiatives that promote serious research, documentation and evidence-based scholarship.

He observed that comprehensive works documenting India's democratic evolution serve as valuable reference resources for researchers, policymakers and future generations.

Dr R K Thukral, Director, Indiastat Publications and Editor of the book and both journals, said, "The initiative reflects Indiastat Publications' commitment to making authentic electoral and socio-economic data and research readily accessible to the research community, policymakers, academic institutions and the wider public."