Dwivedi posted as NDMC chief

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Aug 5: The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the repatriation of senior IAS officer Manoj Kumar Dwivedi from his post as Additional Secretary in the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, to his parent AGMUT cadre on the request of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

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As per an order, the repatriation has been approved with the imposition of an extended cooling-off period.

Dwivedi is a 1997-batch IAS officer of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir cadre, which was merged into the AGMUT cadre following the reorganisation of the former State.

Consequent upon his repatriation to the parent cadre, Dwivedi has been appointed as Chairperson of the New Delhi Municipal Council.

According to a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, Dwivedi will assume the charge on the date of his joining and will continue in the post until further orders.

In a separate notification, the Ministry said the Central Government has made the appointment in exercise of its powers under the New Delhi Municipal Council Act 1994.