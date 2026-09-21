DUSU election verdict proves hashtags can’t override ballot: Gaurav

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 20: BJP J&K spokesperson and convenor of International Affairs, Gaurav Gupta, today stated that the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) election outcome serves as a reality check to political narratives claiming to speak for India's Gen-Z.

He asserted that young Indians are increasingly making independent choices driven by aspirations for nationalism, development, and nation-building. Gupta pointed to the victory of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in three central panel positions-president, secretary, and joint secretary-alongside an independent candidate winning vice-president and the NSUI failing to secure a single post.

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Taking aim at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "Chhatron Ki Goonj" outreach initiative in Indore, Gupta remarked that repeatedly invoking the phrase "Gen Z" does not automatically make anyone the voice of a generation. He emphasized that while student elections should not be projected as a nationwide mandate, they clearly demonstrate that youth voters cannot be politically scripted by online campaigns or viral hashtags.

Gupta argued that Gen Z is too diverse to be captured by any single political ecosystem. Commentators like Neha Bora or specific protest movements may raise issues, but no single entity holds a certificate to represent an entire generation. Young Indians, he noted, can actively demand accountability, better education, and employment while remaining deeply committed to national interest.

Criticizing the Left ecosystem for creating false binaries, Gupta stressed that questioning Government policy does not make a student anti-national, nor does holding nationalistic values imply blind partisan loyalty. He noted that Gen-Z clearly distinguishes between constructive nation-building aimed at achieving a Viksit Bharat and politics that seeks to divide society.

Concluding his statement, Gupta observed that loud rhetoric and online timelines ultimately yield to the ballot box, where young voters make their own choices rather than allowing political parties to speak on their behalf.