Dussehra Celebrated With Religious Fervour Across Jammu Region

JAMMU, Oct 20: Chants of “Jai Shri Ram” reverberated across Jammu city on Tuesday as people celebrated Dussehra with traditional gaiety and religious fervour, burning large effigies of demon king Ravan, his brother Kumbhakarn and son Meghnad to mark the triumph of good over evil.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and Jammu and Kashmir BJP president and MP Sat Sharma attended the main Vijayadashami function at Parade Ground in Jammu, where a grand Ramleela depicting the victory of Lord Ram over Ravan was staged before the burning of the effigies.

Hundreds of people thronged the venue to witness the celebrations and raised religious slogans as the firecracker-stuffed effigies went up in flames amid cheers.