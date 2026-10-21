Dussehra celebrated across Punjab, Haryana

CHANDIGARH, Oct 20 : Dussehra celebrations lit up the skies on Tuesday evening as towering effigies of demon king Ravana, his son Meghnad and brother Kumbhakarna went up in flames at various places in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

Also known as Vijayadashmi, the festival commemorating Lord Ram's victory over the demon king Ravana, was celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour.

Large crowds gathered to watch the effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhakaran being set ablaze in the evening.

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Celebrations at several places, including Ludhiana, Amritsar, Mohali, Patiala, Pathankot in Punjab and Panchkula, Karnal, Rohtak, Ambala, Gurugram, Faridabad in Haryana were held.

In Ludhiana, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was on a day-long visit to Punjab to meet the family members of those who died in incidents linked to the state's drug issue, also addressed a 'Ravan Dahan' ceremony in Ludhiana on Tuesday evening on Dussehra.

Shah said when he was young, "In Gujarat, we used to hear that if one has to see the Dussehra celebration and the burning of the Ravana effigy, one must go to Ludhiana."

"We all know and believe that the burning of Ravana's effigy symbolises the victory of good over evil. Vijayadashami is a day for every individual to eliminate the ego, greed, and all other vices that reside within them," he said.

Extending heartiest greetings on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra to the people, Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator, Gulab Chand Kataria said, the festival teaches us to get rid of ego and negativity which symbolise 'evil', and embrace feelings of oneness and love for all which symbolise 'good'.

"Lord Ram inspires us to walk the path of Dharma despite life's harshest tests and adversities," Kataria said.

Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh, while extending his greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion, said, "May the triumph of good over evil, truth over falsehood and justice over injustice inspire all to build a stronger, more compassionate and righteous society."

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his Haryana counterpart Nayab Singh Saini also greeted people on the occasion of Dussehra.

In Haryana's Panchkula, a 221-foot effigy of Ravana was set ablaze.

Chief Minister Saini attended the Dussehra celebration event in Rohtak.

In Chandigarh, people witnessed the burning of the effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and brother Kumbhakarna at various venues.

Tight security arrangements had been made in different parts of Punjab and Haryana in the wake of Dussehra celebrations. (PTI)