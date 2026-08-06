KOLKATA, Aug 5 : The Durga Puja and the city's festive culture have emerged as Kolkata's strongest cultural identity among travellers of this state, and a large number of people plan holidays primarily around heritage, festivals, food and local traditions, according to a survey.

The Kolkata-centric survey completed in July with 350 respondents ranked West Bengal on top for offering the richest cultural experiences with 17 per cent of responses, followed by Uttar Pradesh (15 per cent), Rajasthan (14 per cent) and Kerala (13 per cent).

The survey is part of the India Culture Travel Index, which was released by travel platform Skyscanner.

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It found that 69 per cent of respondents of this survey associated Kolkata's cultural identity with Durga Puja and its festive traditions, followed by Bengali cuisine and sweets (53 per cent) and spiritual landmarks such as the Kali temples at Dakshineswar and Kalighat, and Belur Math, the global headquarters of the Ramakrishna Math and Mission (52 per cent).

The findings suggest a growing preference for culture-led travel, with 76 per cent of Kolkata travellers saying their interest in such trips has increased in recent years.

Nearly 47 per cent of respondents said they plan holidays primarily around heritage, festivals, food and local traditions, while another 39 per cent said cultural experiences enrich their trips even when those are not the main reason for travel.

The survey found that 96 per cent of tourists from Kolkata had travelled outside West Bengal for a cultural experience, while almost nine out of 10 respondents said they were willing to visit other states or lesser-known destinations in search of authentic cultural experiences.

Growing pride in India's heritage and the increasing popularity of food, craft and heritage trails were cited among the key factors driving this trend.

Festivals continue to influence travel plans, with nearly three-fourths of respondents saying they would consider planning a trip specifically to attend a major cultural or religious festival.

Durga Puja was the biggest draw, cited by 59 per cent of respondents, followed by Rath Yatra (48 per cent), Kali Puja (42 per cent), Kumbh Mela (33 per cent), Christmas celebrations in Kolkata's Park Street (31 per cent) and Poush Mela in Shantiniketan (30 per cent).

The survey also indicated growing interest in overseas cultural tourism. About 28 per cent of Kolkata residents said they had already taken an international culture-focused holiday, while another 57 per cent said they were either keen or open to such trips.

Japan emerged as the most preferred overseas cultural destination, followed by Italy, Thailand, Vietnam, Egypt and France.

Respondents also highlighted cultural attractions within West Bengal that they believe deserve greater visibility, including the Sundarbans' eco-cultural experiences, Shantiniketan's festivals and traditions, Chandannagar's Jagaddhatri Puja and French heritage, Bishnupur's terracotta temples and Baluchari weaving, and Hooghly's riverfront heritage.

However, practical constraints continue to shape travel decisions, with crowds and overtourism, accommodation shortages during peak periods and festival-related price increases cited as the biggest barriers to undertaking more culture-focused trips.

Neel Ghose, Travel Trends and Destinations Expert of Skyscanner India, said, "Kolkata's festive culture has emerged as its defining cultural identity among travellers, reflecting the growing appeal of immersive cultural experiences."

Navina Jafa, heritage tourism expert, said, "The growing interest in heritage-led travel presents significant opportunities for conservation as well as economic growth through tourism." (PTI)