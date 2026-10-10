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Durga Nagar Enclave constitutes body

Excelsior Correspondent JAMMU, Oct 9: Durga Nagar Enclave Welfare Committee has constituted a new body with M K Bhat as its president. A K Pandita, P L Bhat, Subash Sultan, Rakesh Sharma, M K Dhar and Ravi Rayoo were elected...

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Daily Excelsior
03:50 AM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 9: Durga Nagar Enclave Welfare Committee has constituted a new body with M K Bhat as its president.

A K Pandita, P L Bhat, Subash Sultan, Rakesh Sharma, M K Dhar and Ravi Rayoo were elected as vice president, organising secretary, secretary, patron, chief patron and media advisor cum cashier respectively.

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It also nominated Ramesh Pandita, Sanjay Koul, Veer Jee Raina, C L Raina, Kuldeep Pandita, Shuban Ji Pandita, Raja Jee Bhat, Ramesh Vaishnavi, Sanjay Jandyal, Ravi Ji Bhat, Vikesh Tutoo, A L Kapoor and Sameer Aima as members.

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