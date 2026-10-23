Durbar Move: Jammu Beautification Picks Up Pace; Citizens Ask, ‘Why Now, Why Not Throughout Year?’
Beautification and renovation works have gathered pace in Jammu ahead of the annual Durbar Move, prompting citizens to question why the city receives such attention only when the administration shifts back from Srinagar. They said Jammu...
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Beautification and renovation works have gathered pace in Jammu ahead of the annual Durbar Move, prompting citizens to question why the city receives such attention only when the administration shifts back from Srinagar. They said Jammu suffered massively in the recent floods and rains why then same prompt administrative response was missing?
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