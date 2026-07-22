Dulloo highlights historical glory of Umanagri Shrine

2 day religious function concludes

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 21: Undeterred by incessant rains a large number of devotees drawn from Kashmir Valley and other parts of country participated in two days religious function at Umanagri Shrine in Brariangan, South Kashmir district of Anantnag.

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On the occasion, Uma Bhagwati Asthapan Trust Umanagri solemnised a Mahayagya at the Shrine in connection with Moorti Pratishta Divas. Chief Secretary J&K, Atal Dulloo graced the occasion as chief guest. The devotees on the occasion paid obeisance to the Goddess and prayed for welfare of entire mankind.

The Yagya started with Kalash Pooja on Monday and culminated with Puran Ahuti on Tuesday afternoon which was followed by serving of Prashad to devotees. There was a feeling of bliss amidst Bajan-Keertan and chanting of hymns.

Chief Secretary paid obeisance in the sanctum sanctorum, participated in Kalash Pooja and addressed the Yatries present there. In his address, Atal Dulloo highlighted the divine glory and historical and spiritual background of the shrine.

Referring to the ongoing heritage conservation initiatives at the shrine, the Chief Secretary said that the Government remains committed to safeguarding such places of immense spiritual and historical importance. He added the Project being undertaken for the shrine would be incorporated with additional works required for improving the sanctity of the shrine in a historical manner.

Yegin Bhat, a dedicated socio-religious activist and member of the Trust, proposed vote of thanks.

DC Anantnag , Dr Bilal Mohiudin visited the shrine along with the officers of the concerned departments to ensure proper arrangements. He directed all the concerned departments to make proper arrangements for the function.

The Chief Secretary and the DC were welcomed & honoured by the Trust led by its president Rattan Lal Bhat and general secretary Deepak Marhata. The Trust expressed its gratitude to DC Anantnag, district administration, all concerned departments, Army, Police etc. for their cooperation in facilitating the arrangements. It also expressed gratitude to Relief & Rehabilitation Commissioner, Dr Arvind Karwani and higher-ups in J&K Road Transport Corporation for facilitating transport for the Yatries.