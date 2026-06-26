Dulhasti Power Project Gates To Remain Open On June 27 & 28 For Periodic Silt Flushing Operations

JAMMU, Jun 26: The District Administration Ramban has issued a public advisory regarding the opening of gates of Dulhasti Power Station, Kishtwar, for scheduled silt flushing operations from the dam reservoir.

The advisory has been issued by the directions of District Magistrate Ramban, Alyas Khan, informing the general public that the gates of Dulhasti Power Station dam will remain open from June 27, 2026 (11:00 PM) to June 28, 2026 (8:00 PM) for the periodic silt flushing process.