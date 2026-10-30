Auckland, Oct 30: Jacob Duffy rattled India with a four-wicket burst to complement Glenn Phillips' explosive century as New Zealand defeated the visitors by 87 runs in the fourth T20I here on Friday.

India were given a taste of their own medicine as Phillips smashed a sensational 107 off 49 balls (6x4, 10x6) to power New Zealand to a mammoth 259/7, the highest T20I total against India by any team.

For India, Mayank Yadav (3/48) was the most successful bowler, while Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Axar Patel and Nitish Kumar Reddy claimed a wicket each.

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India's chase went horribly wrong as Duffy (4/23) struck twice in the opening over, dismissing Sanju Samson (4) and Ishan Kishan (0).

The chase derailed further in the middle overs as Duffy broke a brief recovery by dismissing Naman Dhir (28) and Arshdeep Singh (0) off successive deliveries to virtually seal the match.

Brief scores:

New Zealand: 259 for 7 in 20 overs (Glenn Phillips 107, Michael Bracewell 65; Mayank Yadav 3/48).

India 172 for nine in 20 overs (Tilak Varma 35, Naman Dhir 28; Jacob Duffy 4/23). (Agencies)