Dubious agenda, nefarious designs

Shiban Khaibri

shibankhaibri@gmail.com

The trend of trying hastily to become a leader now -- through the shortest route -- most unfortunately, in the country is by erecting a podium cum platform , collecting and arranging sponsored audience known as followers and protestors preceded by some cheap publicity and posts on social media and then speaking all against the Sanatan Dharma , Hindutva, mocking and insulting its religious figures and deities followed by vomiting venom against Brahmans coupled with all hate and defaming the RSS to the hilt and guaranteed that you become a leader. It is "imperative" to severely targeting the RSS and holding it responsible for all problems. Now , you - the carved out leader-- are tailed by media to have your "golden words of wisdom" for feeding their news bulletins under "Breaking" . In fact, you are all of a sudden, emerging too important to be ignored - standard or merit notwithstanding. You emerge from nowhere landing here, forming a group or party giving it any name - even that of the household pest species ,the Blattidae roaches - or the cockroaches in simple parlance . Do not forget to arrange self styled liberals and intellectuals and propounders of "Tukdey tukdey" ideology for warming up the stage and opening the Pandora box of their own agenda like pleading for restoration of Article 370 , raising Aazadi slogans , abusing and insulting our valiant proud army, eulogising "student activists" like Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, a few celebrities also contributing their "mite" . Your prime job and assignment is to mock and criticise the Prime Minister ,as much as you can , maligning and defaming and even showering filthy abuses on him . This all must necessarily be claimed to be done ''in the interests'' of democracy, saving and protecting the constitution and fighting the RSS . However, for all this to take off , there must be an issue , if not, manufacturing one is the prerequisite . This year's NEET paper leak came handy to do all this.

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In other words, 'agitation' by Cockroach Janta Party at Jantar Mantar last week had , ipso facto , very little to do with the alleged paper leak of NEET examination as the collateral and out of context issues and even repulsive and nauseous tantrums by a few participants bore out. At the outset, the question undoubtedly remains as to why should there be any sort of unfair means, question paper leaking, deceit , cheating and the like at all for petty pecuniary gains ? Are those perpetrating such grave crimes conscious of what devastation and turbulence their such cheating could cost those diligent and promising students who keep burning midnight oil to face and clear the examinations .?Those unscrupulous ones who afford to buy question papers , as a natural corollary, get the desired high awards, not otherwise deserved, thus usurping the rights of the innocent but admittedly the far better prepared ones , those who with a vision and with a goal keep on going, not giving up when things even get hard. The same was amply proved even after the paper leak . The real aspirants / students waited for the next opportunity , 20 lakh appeared afresh in the examination out of which nearly 11.25 lakh were declared successful ,striking a pass percentage of nearly 57%. In other words, the average of pass percentage over recent years of between 53 to 57 % stayed consistent. Those who cleared, had reasons to celebrate and those who could not, had no reason to lament except resolving to work harder for next time . Let it be put the other way . You book an air or a railway ticket and reaching the airport and Railway station, unluckily find that due to some technical snag , the particular flight or train had to be cancelled , resulting in facing a wait (or wastage) of a few hours to get the next one and you somehow reach the destination. Though it should not have happened but you cannot rule out humps, hindrances and obstacles of whichever hue. It is also not disputed that accountability needs to be fixed and action against the ones responsible for the ''leak'' including a penal one , taken.

However, the protest at Jantar Mantar by cockroaches has to be seen also in the context of how many protestors had how many Instgram followers , how many ambitious ''protestors '' had the chances of getting more , perhaps, depended upon how many reels and acts of defaming Modi Ji could be done as is getting revealed by many who are now questioned. How many real NEET victims - the real students - were in the protest, needs to be ascertained to set the record straight.

Having given the above prelude, the anger over any type of irregularity is bound to get generated and various channels to vent one's feelings are there prescribed under the existing system. To protest, demonstrate and ask for justice and a change in the procedures , if warranted, is also not disputed but what was witnessed at Jantar Mantar was dismal, disgusting and demeaning-- --demeaning because from the student community who smell, hear, taste, see and ''do" books and knowledge only and who are in the process of learning and researching , violence, damaging public property, arson, pelting stones and missiles on Police, chasing and beating them up , vulgarity, vomiting slangs and filthy words mainly aimed at the Prime Minister etc provide ample evidence that the gathering had got nothing to do with the NEET issue and the focus was on something sinister. If asking for the resignation of the Union Education Minister was imperative , why was not this principle applied to those Education Ministers under Congress led UPA government when such paper leaks used to take place and why now? Even if it had to be started from only under Modi government , why not the same principle applied in Punjab, Karnataka and more importantly in Jharkhand ?

In Jharkhand, thousands of students , yes- the victim students- are peacefully protesting over alleged JPSC , JSSC examination irregularities , demanding a CBI probe but neither Rahul Gandhi , nor Kejriwal nor Akhilesh Yadav and not even Mamta Banerjee and always available Yoginder Yadav have lent them their active support . Even all those who vied with one another to reach cockroaches' stir at Jantar Mantar either for re-emerging politically relevant and rebuilding their dismantled political structure or for baking their political loaves in the fuelled stir, are missing in Ranchi. Cockroach leaders not having even contacted them all these days , may belatedly resort to some support theatrics for fear of getting exposed and a few symbolically joining them too cannot be ruled out. What is important about Jharkhand students is that no sumptuous sizzling Biryani allegedly albeit from Qattar , nor hot pizzas and other delicious items are served to them. Truckloads of cooked food, beverages, water bottles etc are nowhere to be seen there. Activists like Sonam Wangchuk are not there to stage a hunger strike . Why this glaring discrimination by the INDI alliance leadership is beyond comprehension.. The students in this rainy season have no tents nor are allegedly allowed to erect any by Soren government, to protest .

Union Education Minister Pradhan's resignation was demanded though the examination is conducted by the National Testing Agency . He resigned but the new incumbent Prahlad Joshi too is unacceptable and Rahul Gandhi sharply criticising him calling him "the most filthy type of man" . The matter does not end here, Crokroach chief now demands resignation of Amit Shah followed by resignation of Narendra Modi , the Prime Minister - the main target and the main agenda of Jantar Mantar agitation. The violence by some of the protestors including assaulting the Police personnel is also seen with the lens of petty politics. Those Left wing politicians who were seen shoulder to shoulder with cockroaches were completely silent , in fact had their support, of what was done to peaceful democratic rights seeking Chinese students and some citizens on June 4, 1989 at Tiananmen Square in China killing hundreds of students on the spot . These Indian comrades draw their political and social inspiration from China.

In the same way , those Congress leaders who cried hoarse of allegedly using police force against the cockroaches, forgot how in November 1966 , thousands of Sadhus - meek, half clad, mostly barefooted , harmless , peaceful -- protesting outside the Parliament reminding the then PM Swargiya Indira Ji of keeping the promise of imposing ban on cow slaughter, were brutally showered with police bullets, killing scores on the spot and grievously injuring hundreds. We have not forgotten how innocent agitating students in Bihar in March 1974 protesting outside the Assembly against rampant corruption, high inflation, severe unemployment and costly food items were met with police bullets by Congress government resulting in multiple deaths and hundreds injured .

Right to protest on genuine grounds and seeking redressal is our constitutional right but under one pretext or the other, one pretence or the other , alibis of different hues and masquerading with a dubious agenda and suspect designs have only ephemeral petty returns . What matters is sincerity which does not warrant using disrespectful words for religious figures and deities., not mocking Bharat Mata , not lending stage to be used by people of questionable sincerity and purpose. We should not expect GenZ to be seen as a pawn in the hands of power hungry politicians but their greater involvement in nation building . Those who have made right to protest look bizarre and a ruse and weaponising it by even staging a sit-in and protesting in hundreds at the gates of the official residence of the Prime Minister, are not creating a good precedent as the same is fraught with creating much negative consequences . In the near future, none will sing paeans for such acts of politicians but only write lines of lament. God save our great country.