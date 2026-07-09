DSEK Orders Screening Of School Books Across Kashmir For Objectionable Content

SRINAGAR, Jul 9: The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has directed all Government schools, recognised private educational institutions and coaching centres across the Valley to examine books and study material available on their premises to identify any objectionable content.

According to an official circular, heads of institutions have been asked to review books kept in classrooms, libraries, offices and staff rooms, including both newly procured and older publications.

The exercise is aimed at ensuring that educational material does not contain content considered inappropriate for students, offensive to any religion, contrary to existing laws, harmful to national interest, or inconsistent with accepted educational values.

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The circular also states that all books should comply with age-appropriate learning standards prescribed under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

If any objectionable material is found, institutions have been instructed to submit a detailed report mentioning the book's title, author, publisher, year of publication and the number of copies available.

They must also furnish a compliance certificate confirming that all books have been screened.

The review process has been given a fixed timeline, with reports to be submitted through Zonal and Chief Education Officers before reaching the DSEK headquarters.

A committee at the Directorate will compile the district-wise reports and present a final report to the Director by July 19. The order warns that failure to comply with the directions could lead to disciplinary action against the officials concerned.