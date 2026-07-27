DSEK Appoints District, Cluster Nodal Officers For ECCE Implementation Under NEP-2020

SRINAGAR, Jul 27: The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has appointed District and Cluster Level Nodal Officers for the effective implementation of Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) under the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 across Kashmir Division.

According to an order, issued vide Order No. 273-DSEK of 2026 dated July 25, 2026, all Chief Education Officers (CEOs) of Kashmir Division have been designated as Nodal Officers for their respective districts to ensure structured and systematic implementation of ECCE.

The order further states that Principals of Higher Secondary Schools already designated as Cluster Heads shall function as mentors for Anganwadi Centres (AWCs) within their respective clusters under the direct supervision of the concerned District Nodal Officers in accordance with the provisions of NEP-2020.

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It also directs the District Nodal Officers to submit Monthly Progress Reports (MPRs) regularly to the Joint Director (Elementary Education), who has been designated as the Divisional Nodal Officer for monitoring the implementation process.

The order has been issued by the Director School Education Kashmir to strengthen coordination, monitoring and effective rollout of Early Childhood Care and Education initiatives across the Valley. (JKNS)